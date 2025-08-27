Forecast: Less rain & less humidity this afternoon

A little less humid later today.

We're starting off the day with high humidity and lots of scattered clouds. Temperatures are in the 70s for most. There are a few showers out over the Gulf and some of these may impact beaches from Pinellas County and points south later this morning.

The rain will be gone by this afternoon. We'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s with only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower. Not only will be rain be absent, but we'll also enjoy a noticeable drop in the humidity when dew points fall from the mid-70s this morning to the mid-60s this afternoon.

That change will only last a few hours. Look for the humidity to be back up by tomorrow and Friday with higher rain coverage returning by the holiday weekend.

TROPICS: Fernand is moving toward colder waters and will no longer be a tropical system by the end of the day. Things are quiet elsewhere in the tropics.