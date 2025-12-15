Forecast: Lots of clouds, breezy and cool

Cool weather returns for today and tonight.

We'll start the day with gusty winds, lots of clouds, and temperatures in the 50s and some 40s north. There will be some breaks of sun in the first half of the day, but overall, expect cloudy skies during the afternoon and highs only in the 60s. Winds will consistently gust over 20 mph through at least mid-afternoon and then gradually become lighter this evening.

Lighter winds and clear skies will combine to give us an even colder overnight. By Tuesday morning, most of us will be starting the day in the 40s, and even some 30s well north of the Bay are possible.

Tuesday afternoon, however, looks much milder. We'll see partly sunny skies, lighter east winds, and highs in the 70s.

Milder weather will continue to move in through the rest of the week. A few showers are even possible Thursday into Friday as a weak storm system moves through. This storm will not bring a drop in temperatures. We're likely to stay mild right through the weekend.