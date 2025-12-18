Forecast: Lots of clouds today, not much rain

Cloudy skies today with some showers late.

We'll start today with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Any sun early will quickly give way to lots of scattered clouds and eventually cloudy conditions by midday. Although the sky will be cloudy, I don't expect much rain during the day today. A quick shower or sprinkle is possible, though most will not see much rain before sunset.

Scattered shower chances increase this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Look for a chance of rain at any time late this afternoon, this evening, and overnight. We could see a shower actually right through the morning hours on Friday, too.

Speaking of which, Friday will start warm and humid with morning temperatures in the 60s to around 70. It'll also be very humid. But a cold front will move by midday, which will bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures by Friday afternoon.

That drier, cooler air will last into Saturday morning, with many starting Saturday in the 40s. Highs on Saturday will reach the low and mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Look for upper 70s on Sunday and the mild weather to last through all of next week.