Forecast: Lower humidity today, more comfy temps

We'll start with more comfortable temperatures this morning and already some lower humidity. That humidity will continue to drop throughout the day. Temperatures will also be cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny with some late day clouds moving in. There may be a few showers near the coast on Wednesday evening followed by quick clearing Wednesday night.

Cooler weather moves in Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. There may be a few sprinkles along the coast on Thursday then sunny and dry through the weekend.

TROPICS: Melissa will make landfall in southwestern Jamaica late this morning as a Category 5 hurricane. It will then move across eastern Cuba overnight and into the central and southeast Bahamas on Wednesday passing near Crooked Island. By Friday the storm will make a close pass to Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane.