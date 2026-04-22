Forecast: More clouds and humidity today

More clouds, slightly more humid today.

We're waking up to another comfy start on this Wednesday with many towns away from the coast starting in the 50s and others, closer to the water, in the 60s.

Skies are clear now, but we will see clouds increase as we go through the day. The increasing clouds are also a sign of higher moisture levels. That increase in humidity, combined with less wind, will allow the fire danger to drop to a more typical level. There are no advisories for fire danger in our area today.

As moisture levels continue to increase overnight, we will start even milder on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, we may actually see a couple of small showers try to develop. Coverage will only be around 10%.

Look for the same weather to last into the weekend, with the humidity definitely becoming noticeable by Saturday and Sunday. It won't be oppressive but closer to a moderate level.

As the heat continues to build, there is a chance of some low 90s in our area by the start of next week.

Have a good Wednesday!