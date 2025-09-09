Forecast: More clouds and rain today

Another day of clouds and some rain.

We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s on this Tuesday with rain already on the radar. Low pressure continues to sit and spin to our west. This will keep cloud cover high today and will bring periods and areas of rain, especially along the coast this morning.

During the afternoon we'll reach highs in the mid and upper 80s. That should be warm enough to produce numerous sct'd rain and storms across portions of central Florida.

We'll see another high chance of rain on Wednesday, mostly in the afternoon, though coverage will be a little lower. That drop will continue into Thursday and Friday.

The weekend may not only be dry but may feature lower humidity too.

TROPICS: Nothing expected over the next 7 days.