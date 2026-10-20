Forecast: More nice weather, less wind.

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early this Tuesday morning to walk the dog, grab coffee, or squeeze in a sunrise workout, it feels fantastic out there. Right now across the bay, we’re seeing mostly clear skies with temperatures sitting comfortably in the low 60s, paired with a gentle north-to-northeast breeze around 9 to 11 mph. That dry, post-frontal air mass is firmly in place, keeping dew points low and completely wiping out the muggy stickiness. As we roll through today, it’s wall-to-wall blue skies from start to finish. Highs will top out right around 82 degrees with comfortable northeast breezes near 11 mph, followed by another clear, crisp evening as overnight lows drop back down to around 61 degrees.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, this picture-perfect October weather pattern isn't going anywhere. High pressure anchored over the Southeast maintains complete control of our weather, keeping rain chances flat at zero percent straight into Friday. Wednesday will feature bright sunshine and another pleasant afternoon high near 82 degrees, cooling to 61 degrees overnight. Thursday brings more of the same with full sun, a high hovering around 81 degrees, and a slightly cooler night dipping into the upper 50s. By Friday, expect sunshine to hold strong with afternoon temperatures reaching near 83 degrees. It is prime chamber-of-commerce weather across the entire bay area, so take advantage of this stretch of dry, comfortable air for any outdoor runs, rides, or patio plans!