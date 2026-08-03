Forecast: More rain in the forecast

TAMPA — Good Monday evening Tampa Bay! It is another wet and trying to dry out evening in the Bay area as heavy downpours pushed through the area. Temps hang in the 80s overnight and could drop into the upper 70s for some. Models are hinting at another chance for rain and storms overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Don't get surprised if you get woken up by storms overnight. I think one more day of morning activity followed by afternoon showers and storms with the sea breeze. Highs near 90 degrees if we see more dry time.

Midweek an east wind returns and that will allow for us to start dry and sunny in the mornings with hot temps in the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Inland storms will then move west toward the coast with a heavy rain risk, but this is the typical pattern we see here in August. Still, localized flooding will be a concern with additional heavy rain.

Hang in there friends!