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Forecast: More showers and storms in the interior

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is a muggy and warm day with showers and storms mainly in the interior. Highs almost near 90 degrees. By the early evening hours, most of the rain should be out of our way and a long the east coast.

Tomorrow looks to be the driest day of the week. Highs at 90 degrees and maybe an isolated shower to the east of I-75.

The weekend brings more rain. A deeper plume of tropical moisture will hang over us with more clouds. Highs in the upper 80s with a better rain chances on Sunday. Next week looks to continue trending wetter with temps below normal.

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