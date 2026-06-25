Forecast: More storms near the coast today

Higher rain chances near the coast today.

Don't leave the house without checking the radar this morning. You may want to grab an umbrella if you have plans to be outside before noon. Showers and storms will develop along the coast this morning. These will move east as we go through the day, impacting coastal communities before noon. The rain will move east of I-75 this afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 90s.

Friday looks similar, though the morning rain coverage along the coast is likely to be lower. Any showers here will also move to the east. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Look for a similar pattern on Saturday, with a little less rain coverage on Sunday. Both weekend days look good for beach plans, as any rain there will most likely be very early in the day.

Some of the latest forecast data still points to maybe 2-3 days of offshore flow next week, bringing heavier rain coverage to the coast.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.