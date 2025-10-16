Forecast: More sun this afternoon, highs in the 80s

Mostly sunny skies today. Unlike Wednesday, we'll see fewer afternoon clouds today and a lot of sunshine. Highs will reach into the mid and upper-80s.

Sunny and dry weather continues Thursday through Saturday. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 60s each day, and highs will warm into the 80s.

It still looks like a few late day showers are possible late on Sunday, though overall, the system is looking weak. We'll start Sunday dry and sunny. Humidity levels will increase late in the day, and some clouds will move in too. A few showers are possible with a few of these clouds.

Shower chances may linger into Monday, though rain chances will be rather low.

TROPICS: Lorenzo has weakened into a low-pressure center and is no longer a threat. A tropical wave south of Lorenzo will enter the Caribbean next week and may develop. It's too early to tell how strong this system will be and where exactly it will go.