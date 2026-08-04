Forecast: Morning rain is back

The rain is back today.

We'll continue to see waves of rain coming in off the Gulf early today, impacting the morning commute. Just like yesterday, the worst of it will be in the morning, with the heaviest showers moving to the east side of the state later in the afternoon, drying us out. Temperatures will stay in the 80s where there is rain today, and low 90s where it's dry.

We'll start to see a different pattern beginning on Wednesday. Morning showers will hang close to the coast and will not move in as rapidly as we've seen earlier in the week. Then, during the afternoon, the motion of the rain will shift to a more southeast-to-northwest flow, possibly bringing rain back toward the coast in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be a classic offshore flow day. The morning will be dry and cooler. We'll see mostly hot and dry weather midday through the early afternoon. Then, just in time for the evening commute, rain and thunderstorms will develop west of I-75. Some of this will be very heavy, and localized flooding is possible.

This pattern will generally return on Friday and the weekend too, with heavier rain coverage later in the day. That will mean it'll also be hotter, with highs returning to the 90s.