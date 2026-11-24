Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Tuesday morning, we’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies, calm winds, and temperatures sitting right around 61°F to 62°F across the area.. Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs climbing into the mid-70s—topping out right around 76°F—paired with a gentle northeast breeze at 3 to 7 mph, making for great conditions for an outdoor run, bike ride, or pre-holiday errands. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with overnight lows settling near 64°F, and keep an eye on the clock after midnight: a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moves in after 3:00 AM.

Wednesday brings our most active weather of the holiday week as an approaching frontal system pushes across Florida. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers likely and a few afternoon thunderstorms after 1:00 PM (rain chances jump to 70%). Daytime highs will reach around 75°F with an east-northeast breeze near 7 mph, so factor in wet pavement and slower travel if you’re on the roads for the biggest travel day of the week. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers Wednesday evening before tapering off mainly before 1:00 AM as winds shift west at 5 to 8 mph after midnight, dropping overnight lows to 64°F.

By Thanksgiving Day, Mother Nature delivers a fantastic holiday setup! Drier air sweeps in behind Wednesday's front, clearing out the gloom for mostly sunny skies from start to finish. Expect crisp, refreshing afternoon highs topping out near 71°F paired with a lively west-northwest breeze at 9 to 14 mph and gusts up to 23 mph—just keep in mind that choppy waters will persist on Tampa Bay and coastal waterways for anyone planning a holiday boat outing. Whether you’re running a morning Turkey Trot, tossing a football in the yard, or hosting dinner outdoors, conditions couldn't look better before Thursday night turns partly cloudy with lows dipping to 56°F.

Heading into Friday, that cool, crisp post-frontal air sticks around to wrap up the workweek. Expect partly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-60s around 66°F—easily our coolest afternoon of the stretch—accompanied by a light north-northwest breeze at 5 to 9 mph and zero rain worries. Whether you’re out early for Black Friday shopping or spending the afternoon outdoors, you’ll want a light jacket handy, especially as Friday night turns mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping down to 54°F.