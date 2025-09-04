Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs around 90

Expect morning temperatures in the 70s today to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. There will be rain and storms out over the Gulf waters, which will send clouds our way at times this afternoon. It's more likely that we'll see more clouds south of I-4 and a bit more sun farther north. Though most of these clouds will not produce rain, some south of the Skyway may see a little rain from this during the morning and midday.

A few pop-up showers are possible away from the coast this afternoon and evening. Coverage however will remain rather low at around 30%.

Rain chances will increase only slightly beginning tomorrow, to about 40%. Most of these will be late in the afternoon and evening and will arrive mostly from the east. Expect this pattern to hold through the weekend.

TROPICS: NHC says that the chances of a tropical wave becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 7 days are now up to 80%. This system will move WNW through the weekend and will not impact any land for the next 3-4 days.