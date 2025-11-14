Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s

Nice weather continues through the weekend.

We'll start in the 40s and 50s on this Friday morning with mostly clear skies. Look for a ton of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the north, and the air will remain dry.

As far as the weekend goes, don't expect much to change. The humidity will inch up a little but Saturday into Sunday. That will likely mean Saturday will be a little cooler in the morning compared to Sunday, though both days will likely start in the 50s. While Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, we could see a few more scattered clouds on Sunday. Both days will see high temperatures around 80 degrees.

The nice weather will continue into next week. Late next week, there will be another front approaching our area. This front, however, is unlikely to bring significant rainfall. A few showers are possible, but at this point, it doesn't look like much.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.