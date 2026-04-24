Forecast: Mostly sunny and turning more humid

Mostly sunny and a bit more humid today.

You can definitely tell the humidity is on the rise by the temperatures we are starting with this morning. There are only a few upper 50s in some of our cooler locations, with most others starting this Friday in the 60s.

We'll see sunny skies today and highs in the mid-80s. Southeast winds early will swing around from the southwest as we move into the afternoon, bringing in the sea breeze. That may pop a few small showers, but for most, it will stay dry, and even if you do get lucky enough to get any rain, it won't be of much help.

That's the way Saturday and Sunday will go as well. We'll start each day in the 60s and warm into the 80s during the afternoons.

If you're going to the BTS shows this weekend, expect it to be very warm for the start of the shows, but once the sun sets, temperatures will fall from the 80s quickly into the 70s, making it feel much more comfortable. Humidity levels also won't be too high, helping it feel nice out there in the evenings.

Next week, the humidity and the temperatures look to be quite a bit higher, with highs possibly hitting 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!