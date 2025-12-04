Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry and warm.

Today is Dec. 4, and luckily, Meteorologist Greg Dee says we can expect beautiful weather on this Thursday.

We'll start the day cool with some towns north of the Bay in the 40s, while most begin the morning in the 50s. Skies are clear, and the humidity remains low. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs near 80 degrees.

Winds will turn more out of the south on Friday, bringing back higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures. The morning will be milder, in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will also be warmer with highs in the low and mid-80s.

As moisture levels increase and low pressure moves to our north on Saturday, we'll begin to see the chance for some rain. Saturday will begin mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog possible. A few showers are also possible during the first half of Saturday. These showers will slowly lift north through the day.

Sunday will likely begin warm, humid, and mostly cloudy. We may see some breaks of sun on Sunday, followed by an increasing chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Rain is likely along this front late Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday, we'll see clearing by the afternoon, followed by an extended period of slightly cooler weather as highs fall into the 70s for the majority of next week.