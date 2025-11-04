Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs back above 80

The warm-up begins this afternoon.

Although this morning is far cooler than where Monday started, temperatures will quickly swing up during the afternoon. The morning's 40s and 50s will quickly warm to the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Look for more clouds to move in on Wednesday and Thursday as humidity levels slowly creep up as well. Temperatures both days will be in the low and mid-80s.

This weather pattern will hold through Saturday with mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Our next front arrives on Sunday. Some sct'd showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Some of the showers may linger into Monday. As the showers move in, so will much colder weather. It's very possible that next week we will see the coldest weather of the season across the area.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.