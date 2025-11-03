Forecast: Mostly sunny highs in the 70s

Nice weather continues to start the week.

We'll begin Monday in the 50s and 60s with just a few sct'd clouds. The afternoon looks sunny and dry. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Look for a noticeable breeze throughout the day out of the north.

The winds will start to turn more out of the east on Tuesday. This will slowly increase our moisture levels. Tuesday will still feel comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Humidity levels will make another move up by Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon and through the weekend will be warmer and definitely more humid. We'll see more sct'd clouds too each day with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Late in the weekend another cold front will move in with a chance of showers on Sunday. This front will cool us off for the start of next week.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.