Forecast: Mostly sunny highs in the 80s today

A break from the rain today.

We'll see north breezes today, gusty at times. Temperatures in the morning will generally be in the 60s with some warmer locations in the low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the day. The north breeze will bring in slightly drier air. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid and upper-80s.

North breezes end overnight and a flow more out of the south returns on Friday. That will make Friday a little warm and definitely more humid, especially by the afternoon. A quick pop-up shower is possible southeast of the Bay on Friday afternoon.

This weekend looks to be a little preview of the coming rainy season, something we've all been waiting for. The mornings, middays and early afternoons will be dry on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. During the second half of the afternoon and evening, sct'd showers and storms will develop. These will move east to west toward the coast with the heaviest coverage west of I-75.

This wetter weather pattern is likely to hold into Monday and Tuesday too.

Have a good Thursday!