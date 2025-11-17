Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s

Mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s today.

The morning will start rather mild with the coolest towns north of the Bay in the mid-50s, while most other locations start the day in the 60s. A few beach towns will see morning temperatures in the low 70s.

A few sct'd clouds are likely this morning. These clouds are associated with a front that will be moving by this morning. The front will not bring us any kind of change in the weather. Temperatures will remain near or even above where they should be for the rest of the week.

We'll see sunny skies every day this week with morning temperatures generally in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 80s. As the humidity inches up a bit by the weekend, morning temps will rise into the 60s.

With no major rainfall expected for the next 7-1 days, it looks like even Thanksgiving week will be mostly dry and quiet. Temperatures will stay at or even slightly above where they should be. That should put highs in the 80-85 degree range for the next 7-10 days.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.