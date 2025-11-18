Forecast: Mostly sunny skies return, highs in the 80s

Mostly sunny skies return today, along with warm temps.

We may see some areas of patchy fog this morning. It's most likely south of I-4. The fog won't last long. Once the sun comes up we'll see any low visibility quickly improving. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s to warm quickly into the low and mid-80s by this afternoon.

There will be little to no change in our weather over the next several days. Mornings will be cool and comfy, while afternoons feature plenty of sun, low humidity, and warm temperatures in the low and mid-80s.

By the second half of the weekend, the humidity may increase enough to bring in some milder morning temps along with a few extra afternoon clouds. Otherwise, expect a sunny and dry period through the middle of next week and likely all the way into Thanksgiving Day.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.