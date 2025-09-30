Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today, very little rain.

Mostly sunny today with highs around 90.

Look for dry conditions to start today. Temperatures will be in the 70s early and will warm to around 90 this afternoon. We'll see a few sct'd clouds at times but rain chances will be very low at around 10% or less. You'll notice a bit of a north breeze early and that breeze may gust to 10-20 mph during the afternoon.

Though still dry, I do think we'll see just a little but more pop-up afternoon rain on Wednesday with the rain coverage up to 20%. Look for that to increase to 30% on Thursday and up to 40% by the time we get to the weekend. No day in the next 7 looks like a washout, just your typical afternoon pop-ups.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the general flow mostly out of the east, some of the warmer temps over the next several days will be closer to the I-75 corridor.

TROPICS: Humberto will turn away from the U.S. East Coast today and should pass far enough from Bermuda to not have a direct impact on the island other than high surf. Imelda is forecast to become a hurricane later today as it quickly accelerates away from the U.S. East Coast.