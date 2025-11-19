Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: No rain in sight

Mostly sunny, highs in the low and mid 80s.
Forecast: No rain in sight
Mostly sunny and warm.

Not much to say about this weather pattern. Our weather will not be changing much over the next week.

Each day we'll see morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s with some patchy fog. The afternoons look to stay sunny and warm with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Our next front will likely not move through until sometime around Thanksgiving Day. Rain coverage with it, however, looks low. We will likely see a modest cool-down behind it for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.

