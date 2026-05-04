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Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with warm temps

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Afternoon forecast for Tampa Bay May 4
Forecast: Midday May 4
Afternoon forecast story May 4
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TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon, Tampa Bay! Sunshine prevails with a mix of sun and clouds throughout, highs rise to the mid-80s. Our stalled frontal boundary south of South Florida will bring isolated showers to parts of south Florida and the Tampa area. Mainly in Polk or Highlands counties.

Tomorrow is a very similar setup, with lows closer to 70 degrees, an isolated afternoon chance, and highs rising back to nearly 90 degrees.

The heat then surges, with mid-week highs cracking 90 degrees or higher. Mostly sunny skies take over, too. The weekend stays hot and humid for now, with a few afternoon shower chances, giving a slight summer preview.

I hope you all have a great day!

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