Forecast: Partly sunny and warm today

Good weather continues into the start of the workweek.

After a nice Labor Day, expect the weather to remain steady into the new work week. Temperatures will begin in the 70s on Tuesday morning with mostly clear skies. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few pop-up showers are possible, though the rain chances look to be only about 30%.

Those lower rain chances will stick around into Wednesday with highs back around 90.

By the end of the week, moisture levels will begin to increase. This should allow for more in the way of pop-up rain each afternoon. Most of the storms will be in the second half of the day with highs in the low 90s.

The weekend looks pretty typical for this time of year, with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance of PM rain each day.

TROPICS: We are now in the peak of hurricane season. The NHC is watching the next tropical wave, which came off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. This system is forecast to develop over the next 7 days as it moves WNW and will likely become Gabrielle before the weekend. Right now is it not a threat to land.