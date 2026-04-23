Forecast: Partly sunny, back in the 80s with maybe a quick shower

A few clouds return today.

Pleasant temperatures are back this morning with widespread 50s and 60s and continued comfy levels of humidity. We'll see scattered clouds returning during the day, with more clouds farther south of I-4, and highs in the 80s. There will be an opportunity to pick up some pop-up showers this afternoon and evening. Coverage could be as high as 20%.

Rain coverage drops to just 10% for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s each afternoon. The weather looks fantastic for outdoor activities, especially those that are near or on the water. With an on-shore flow, most of the pop-ups will be east of the coast.

Next week, the temperatures will make a little bump up with highs near 90 on Monday, and that could continue at least into the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!