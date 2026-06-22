Forecast: Rain chances stay and temps reach low 90s

The heat will pull back just a tad today as the higher humidity levels associated with Arthur last week have returned to more normal numbers today. That means no heat index values in the 90s this morning. It's feeling like the 80s, with actual temperatures more common in the 70s than the 80s.

This afternoon, look for sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s for most. There is a chance of a few pop-up showers. These will start around the I-75 corridor and quickly shift east as we go through the afternoon. Coverage will be low at around 20%.

This pattern will remain with us through the week. There are signs that by the weekend and next week, we'll finally see more moisture for rain and even a change in wind direction that could steer more of our afternoon showers back toward the coast.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.