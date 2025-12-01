Forecast: Partly sunny, near-record warmth

Near-record warm temperatures this afternoon.

Our Monday morning will start mild. Temperatures will begin in the 60s early. There will be some sct'd clouds and maybe even a little patchy fog. By the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Some towns will get close to record highs today.

Another mild start is likely on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll see some sct'd clouds early and maybe some patchy fog. Humidity levels will increase on Tuesday and we may see a pop-up shower at just about any time. The main chance of rain, however, will come in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. A shower or thunderstorm is possible as this goes by though the rain coverage will likely only be about 40%.

Cooler and drier air will begin to move in behind this front on Wednesday. We'll likely see highs only in the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon and in the mid-70s on Thursday.

Another front is likely to impact us with showers on Saturday followed by more cool air on Sunday.