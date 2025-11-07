Forecast: Partly sunny skies return, highs in the 80s.

Brighter skies return today.

A few sct'd clouds will be around this morning and maybe even a quick sprinkle early. All of this will quickly clear this morning with partly sunny skies and highs returning to the 80s this afternoon.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sun. The humidity will be a little higher, so there may also be a quick pop-up shower during the afternoon east of the coast.

Sunday will start dry. Winds will increase during the afternoon, and there will likely be a few sct'd showers moving through late in the day, maybe even a thunderstorm. This will be associated with a major cold front.

That front will bring the coldest weather since last winter to central Florida. Temperatures on Monday will fall into the 60s and maybe even the 50s during the afternoon. It will be windy and mostly cloudy.

The coldest morning will be on Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. The winds will make it feel like the low 30s and upper 20s at times. By Tuesday afternoon, the winds will lessen and we'll see plenty of sun, but highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll see one more chilly morning on Wednesday in the 30s and 40s but by Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the 70s.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.