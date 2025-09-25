Forecast: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower today

Expect a warm and humid start today with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and the 70s farther inland. Humidity levels will also remain high.

The warmer start is mainly due to an on-shore flow. This will keep the beach in the 80s today though east of the coast temps will likely reach closer to 90. With on-shore winds there will also be the chance of a few showers. Overall coverage will only be around 20%. The coast is most likely to see a shower early in the day while those showers move east for the afternoon and evening.

Onshore flow and moisture levels will increase on Friday. This will give us a 30% chance of rain for Friday afternoon. Expect the highest rain chances of the weekend on Saturday when we'll see a 40% chance of rain and storms. These will be associated with a front which will be closest to us on Saturday. The front will washout by the end of the weekend dropping rain coverage Sunday and Monday.

TROPICS: No direct threats to the Tampa Bay area. Gabrielle will be moving through the Azores during the first half of Friday as a minimal hurricane. Humberto will stay north of the Leeward Islands and away from the east coast as it becomes a major hurricane over the weekend and early next week. West of there another wave is likely to develop. This wave will stay safely east of Florida but could impact the Carolinas directly early next week.