Forecast: Periods of clouds, near 90

Temperatures this morning will start in the 70s with partly sunny skies. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon, though most places will remain dry.

We'll see moisture levels increase a bit beginning tomorrow. This will increase the chance of sct'd storms in the afternoon and evening. Off-shore flow may even push some of these showers and storms closer to the coast in the evenings. This will be the pattern through Saturday.

Rain coverage will likely drop off for a couple of days beginning on Sunday as some of the heaviest rain coverage moves south.

TROPICS: NHC now projects a 70% chance that a tropical wave in the southeast Atlantic will develop over the next 7 days. It's too early to talk about where this will go, mainly because we don't know where the center will form and how strong this system will get. It's not a threat to land this week, and we'll have plenty of time to track it into next week.