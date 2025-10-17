Forecast: Plenty of sun and warm with temps in the 80s

Mostly sunny skies today and highs in the 80s.

It's a little bit more humid out this morning with temperatures a couple of degrees milder than in the mid-60s in the coolest locations and the low-70s in the mildest spots. This afternoon we'll see highs in the mid and upper 80s with a few sct'd PM clouds.

The weekend looks nice. Saturday will be sunnier with drier air too. We'll see morning temps in the 60s followed by a warm-up into the 80s during the afternoon.

Sunday will start sunny and dry. As the day goes on, you'll notice an increase in humidity followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Though most will see just the clouds, a couple of communities may see a shower or two from one of those clouds. Highs on Sunday will reach into the 80s.

The front that will produce these clouds and showers will hang around early next week, keep a slight chance for a shower around through Tuesday.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the Atlantic will enter the Caribbean next week. This system right now is not a concern for Florida or the continental U.S. It may impact the islands in the Caribbean so anyone with friends or family in Puerto Rico and the USVI should stay up to date on the latest with this storm.