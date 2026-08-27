Forecast: PM scattered storms on this Thursday

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! It is warm and mostly sunny across the Tampa Bay area. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated showers likely initiate along the beaches and move into the interior throughout the day.

Our normal scattered PM storms will return. Coverage will generally be around 40% west of I-75 and up to 60% much farther east. Highs will return to the low 90s. Friday looks to be a repeat of today.

Over the weekend we see a significant wind shift as offshore flow returns. This means only isolated pop-ups along the coast for much of the day, with a much higher chance and significantly more rain coverage in the late afternoon and evening along the beaches. With winds blowing out into the Gulf, mornings will be slightly more comfortable, and afternoons could be a couple of degrees warmer.

I hope you all have a great day!