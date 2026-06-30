Forecast: Rain chances going up today

Higher rain chances today.

Expect a dry start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. If you have any outdoor "must-dos" today, get them done before 11 am.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop earlier today and become more widespread by midday and early afternoon. The heavier coverage is mainly due to a frontal boundary moving down along the east coast of Florida. This front will increase our rain chances today and tomorrow and even shift the winds to an offshore flow for a couple of days.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, thanks to heavier rain coverage expected during the day.

Look for offshore flow to take over on Wednesday. Wednesday will feature heavier rain coverage near the coast, but not until late in the day and into the evening. Because of the front moving south, the highest chances of rain will be south of the I-4 corridor.

The rain chances stay higher along the coast on Thursday. By Friday, however, and the holiday weekend, on-shore flow is back. That means warmer mornings and the heaviest rain east of I-75 for the afternoons and evenings.