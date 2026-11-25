Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Wednesday morning, grab the umbrella before you head out. We’re waking up to mild, humid conditions and cloudy skies, with scattered showers moving across the area today. Expect wet pavement and slower travel for the morning commute, a brief midday lull, and another round of light rain returning for the drive home before things begin to taper off tonight. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 60s all day with a gentle northeast breeze.

By Thanksgiving Day, Mother Nature clears things out just in time for the holiday! Drier air sweeps in to bring back plenty of sunshine and crisp, refreshing temperatures hovering around 70 degrees. A lively west-northwest breeze will make for fantastic conditions for a morning Turkey Trot or backyard football, though boaters should expect choppy waters out on the bay.

Heading into Friday, that cool, comfortable fall feel sticks around to wrap up the holiday week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs holding near 70 degrees, lower humidity, and zero rain worries—ideal weather if you’re heading out early for Black Friday shopping or spending the afternoon outdoors.