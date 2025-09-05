Forecast: Rain likely this evening as highs reach the low 90s

Look for partly sunny and hot weather today with highs in the low 90s. Sct'd rain and storms are likely this evening and will move east to west with the heaviest rain most likely near the coast.

Rain coverage will stay high on Saturday with most of the storms in the afternoon.

On Sunday we'll see rain coverage drop off to 40% with most of the rain earlier in the afternoon.

Look for lower rain coverage Sunday through Tuesday with moisture levels and rain chances likely increasing again by the middle of next week.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the Atlantic is likely to develop over the next 7 days. The system is still 5-7 days away from the Islands. We'll continue to watch it. It is not a concern right now.