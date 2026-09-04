Forecast: Rain timing changes for the weekend

Sct'd showers today, low 90s.

On-shore flow will bring moisture from the Gulf today and all weekend. The mornings will feel warmer and more humid, especially near the coast. Temperatures will start near 80 in the morning and warm to near 90 during the afternoon.

Sct'd showers are possible along the coast each morning. The showers will then shift east of the beaches for the midday, afternoon and evening. With this kind of weather pattern, a quick pop-up is possible just about anytime. Although most will be small, these will produce some very heavy downpours where they do happen.

Overall, the heaviest rains will impact the east half of the state with Orlando generally getting a lot more rain than Tampa through the weekend.

Have a safe Labor Day weekend!