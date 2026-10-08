Forecast: Scattered showers and storm continue

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! Soggy, gloomy and gray are the words for the day. Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs today. Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the day today. The storm prediction center also has us under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms. This is mainly for a low- but non zero waterspout/isolated spin up threat.

Tomorrow, Isaias will pass well to the west of us in the gulf and will dissipate our rain-inducing front. This will slug us into a more afternoon and evening rain chance for Friday into the weekend. Temps will also rebound back up to daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with more breaks in the cloud cover.

Next week we finally clear out! Looks like we could get a few days of abundant sunshine and near normal highs.

I hope you all are still staying dry!