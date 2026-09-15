Forecast: Sct'd PM storms, east breezes

Temperatures are a little lower this morning compared to the last several. We're mostly in the 70s with a few coastal towns around 80 degrees. There is no rain around now and there won't be any through at least midday.

The slight chance is due to stronger and more persistent east winds which will be around throughout the rest of today. We'll see those east winds bring in some sct'd downpours during the mid-afternoon along with more clouds.

Northeast breezes will kick in Wednesday. The first part of the day will be humid with sct'd showers likely. Then, during the late afternoon and evening, look for a noticeable drop in the humidity and a lot less rain, giving us a mostly dry evening on Wednesday.

That more northeast wind will very slightly reduce the humidity during Wednesday afternoon and evening and this may last into Thursday before muggy weather returns by the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!