Forecast: Scattered storms again, heavy rain possible

Scattered PM storms return today.

No rain is expected this morning, and temperatures are back to rather comfy levels in the 70s. The weather will stay dry through midday. By noon, temperatures will start to approach 90 degrees, with a feels-like closer to 100F.

The sea breeze will extend a bit farther east today. This should allow for a few scattered storms around mid-afternoon that will steadily shift east.

We'll see another sea breeze collision in Central Florida today, but this time, it'll be east of I-75 with the heaviest rains likely across the interior of the state. Some spots may again pick up over 2-3" of rain.

It looks like this general south flow will continue into the weekend, bringing scattered storms but maybe less of a chance of big thunderstorm complexes and long-duration evening rains through Sunday.

Have a great day!