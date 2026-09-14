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Forecast: Sct'd storms, high humidity return

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Hot and humid with thunderstorms likely.
Sept 14, 2026 WX AM
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Posted

Sct'd storms and high humidity today.

Interesting setup today with both on-shore and off-shore flow.

In the morning, expect high humidity and temperatures near the coast already feel like they're well into the 80s. There will also be a few downpours close to the coast early, with a light onshore flow.

The winds will quickly switch to offshore by the afternoon. This will set us up for sct'd storms between the beaches and I-75 between noon and 4 pm followed by the potential for additional storms coming in from the east in the evening.

With all the wind changes today, it would not be a bad idea to just bring an umbrella with you all day. I would say there will be a chance of rain just about anytime today.

Have a good Monday!

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