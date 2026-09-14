Forecast: Sct'd storms, high humidity return

Sct'd storms and high humidity today.

Interesting setup today with both on-shore and off-shore flow.

In the morning, expect high humidity and temperatures near the coast already feel like they're well into the 80s. There will also be a few downpours close to the coast early, with a light onshore flow.

The winds will quickly switch to offshore by the afternoon. This will set us up for sct'd storms between the beaches and I-75 between noon and 4 pm followed by the potential for additional storms coming in from the east in the evening.

With all the wind changes today, it would not be a bad idea to just bring an umbrella with you all day. I would say there will be a chance of rain just about anytime today.

Have a good Monday!