Forecast: Scattered storms return earlier today

Scattered afternoon storms likely today.

We're going through a pattern change today. Winds will shift more from the southeast. That usually keeps the morning dry. Storms will develop earlier today along the coast than they have over the last couple of days. The storms will also tend to move away from the coast during the afternoon. Unlike the last several days, there likely will not be a long period of light rain along the coast this evening.

Starting Friday and into the weekend, we'll return to more of an on-shore flow. This will bring rain chances to the coast in the morning, and scattered rain moving west to east through the afternoon. Though the heaviest showers are most likely to impact the east side of the state in the evening, there really may be a pop-up downpour at any time during the day.

Rain coverage will drop to around 60% as the onshore flow returns with highs in the 80s during the afternoon. In the morning, on-shore flow tends to bring in higher humidity and warmer morning temps.