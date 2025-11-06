Forecast: Showers starting to wrap up

TAMPA — Good Thursday evening folks! It is a gray and mild evening with most of us in the 70s. Mostly clouds skies and a few showers for those south of Tampa Bay continue for the next few hours, nothing intense. Overnight skies clear and temps drop into the 60s. Friday into the weekend highs slowly rise into the low to mid 80s. A small shower chance is possible before our next big cold front Sunday into Monday. This front is going to drop highs by near 20 degrees! Feels like temps soon Monday and Tuesday could be in the 30s and 40s. This is not a drill! It will also be windy too with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Get out your coats to defrost now.

I hope you all have a great evening!