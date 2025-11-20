Forecast: Some patchy fog ahead of a gorgeous day

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is a quiet morning with temps in the 50s and 60s with patchy fog. Most of the fog should diminish by mid morning. Abundant sunshine is on tap from now into the weekend as high pressure leaves us nice and dry! Some patchy fog can't be ruled out over the next few mornings too. A weak front moves in over the weekend and there is a stray sprinkle shot at best on Sunday. I highly doubt we get major coverage from this. Next week, leading up to Thanksgiving looks sunny, warm, in the low to mid 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!