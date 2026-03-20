Forecast: Spring begins today

Spring begins at 10:46 am today.

Beautiful late March weather will be with us through the weekend.

Look for sunny skies today and highs in the upper 70s. There will still be a noticeable breeze from the northeast.

Saturday will be a copy of Friday with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s early that will warm into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Skies will stay sunny. Winds on Saturday will be a bit lighter.

Humidity levels will come up a little on Sunday along with a slightly milder morning and afternoon. Highs Sunday and Monday will reach the low and mid-80s.

There will not be any rain this weekend. Our next chance of showers arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with a weak front. It's unlikely to bring much however as the showers look to be very sct'd.

Have a good weekend!