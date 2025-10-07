Forecast: Still breezy with a few PM showers

East breezes return today with gusts over 20 mph at times. We'll see choppy conditions on the water, so be careful if you're heading that way. Overall, the day will be breezy, partly sunny, and warm. We will see a few showers this afternoon, but the coverage will be lower than what we saw on Monday.

Rain chances look very low on Wednesday. Combine that with more sun and an east wind, and we should see the warmest temps of the week on Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the I-75 corridor are likely to reach the low 90s.

A few more showers are possible on Thursday afternoon. Beyond that, humidity will drop as we head toward the weekend, and the temperatures will drop some as well. Highs this weekend will fall into the 80s with overnight temps down into the 60s.

TROPICS: A low-pressure system 1,500 miles east of the islands will likely develop into Jerry today or tomorrow. The system is not a threat to Florida. Although it may pass close to the Leeward Islands this weekend, right now, many of the models have it missing the islands just to the north. We'll continue to track it.