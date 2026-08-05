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Forecast: 70% chance of midday storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
70% chance of midday storms, near 90s.
August 5, 2026
Forecast: 70% chance of midday storms
Posted
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Expect midday rain along the coast today.

The morning will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. No rain is expected for the morning commute. The rain will come a bit later today, with the potential for heavier coverage along the coast midday today. If you have plans to go to the beach today, you may be out of luck unless you go very early or after 2 p.m.

Thursday and Friday will be better for outdoor activities as the rain will be back, but later in the day. You should have dry weather both days from the morning to at least 2 pm in most places. Scattered rain and storms will move in later in the afternoon with heavy coverage both days.

This pattern should last into the weekend, though Saturday looks to have somewhat heavier coverage than Sunday.

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