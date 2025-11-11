Forecast: Sunny, breezy and chilly

Record cold weather today.

We'll start today with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Strong wind gusts will make it feel like it's in the 20s at times, especially along and north of I-4. The air is very dry and will stay that way through the afternoon.

Winds this afternoon will gradually become lighter. We'll see plenty of sun and highs near 60. Most of the day however will be spent in the 50s so make sure you wear an extra layer around today.

We'll see another cold morning on Wednesday. This time however the winds will be MUCH lighter so it will not feel quite as cold. Wednesday afternoon also looks to be significantly milder with highs reaching near 70.

The warming trend continues through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday. By the weekend temperatures will return to near normal with highs around 80.

No rain is expected over the next week.

TROPICS: No development is expected over the next 7 days.