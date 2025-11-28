Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and much cooler today.

Sunny and cooler weather is here.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today and highs only in the 60s. A north breeze will make it feel cooler than that all day.

Saturday will feature another chilly morning with most towns away from the beaches waking up to the 40s. East and southeast breezes Saturday afternoon, however, will quickly bring back milder air, and highs will return to the 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks even warmer with temperatures in the afternoon in the low 80s. We'll see slightly higher humidity then too, along with a few more clouds.

Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday with a decent chance of seeing some sct'd rain and storms along with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.